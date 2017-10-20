We lacked a bit of grunt last year so no problems with any additions who can rub it up without giving away the penalties... part of the game.



Interesting with regards to Morgan Smith as Tony seemed to rate him higher than Dwyer yet we haven’t really seen him excel yet. Dwyer’s good games were very good. I know that Smith is more of a scrum half and his talent in that field is what attracted us to him at Leeds... I wonder if Price will give him a chance to prove himself in that role?