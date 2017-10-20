WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 10:49 am
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8832
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Uncle Rico wrote:
Also a bit of light relief in comparison to the days of pitchforks and torches when it was rumoured that Gidley was staying for another year and Agar was our head coach because Fitzpatrick was wasting his time in Australia....

:D ... ahh the good old days......

If we now go and sign Charnley, do i get awarded 'in the know' points, even though it was a complete fabrication?
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:01 am
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 462
morleys_deckchair wrote:
:D ... ahh the good old days......

If we now go and sign Charnley, do i get awarded 'in the know' points, even though it was a complete fabrication?

It's ok, I was the same with Prime..
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 1:49 pm
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7968
Location: Warrington
Heard a rumour of Danny Walker at Widnes. He's a Warrington lad, looks a good player.
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 2:38 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2856
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Heard a rumour of Danny Walker at Widnes. He's a Warrington lad, looks a good player.


Is that the lad that had a go at Chris Hill.
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 2:56 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3224
Location: Stuck in 1982
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Is that the lad that had a go at Chris Hill.


It is, he seems to have a proper attitude about him but why Hill got involved ???
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 3:12 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 490
Location: Dubai
We lacked a bit of grunt last year so no problems with any additions who can rub it up without giving away the penalties... part of the game.

Interesting with regards to Morgan Smith as Tony seemed to rate him higher than Dwyer yet we haven’t really seen him excel yet. Dwyer’s good games were very good. I know that Smith is more of a scrum half and his talent in that field is what attracted us to him at Leeds... I wonder if Price will give him a chance to prove himself in that role?
