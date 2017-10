Uncle Rico wrote: Also a bit of light relief in comparison to the days of pitchforks and torches when it was rumoured that Gidley was staying for another year and Agar was our head coach because Fitzpatrick was wasting his time in Australia....

... ahh the good old days......If we now go and sign Charnley, do i get awarded 'in the know' points, even though it was a complete fabrication?