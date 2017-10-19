WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:11 pm
Uncle Rico
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3222
Location: Stuck in 1982
Paul2812 wrote:
100 pages of a thread about 'Rumours' and not one reference to Fleetwood Mac. NOT ONE !!!!!!!


I don't know indirectly most of the stuff on here is "Second Hand News"!!
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:18 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2854
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
And it "Don't Stop" there. If you don't like it you can always "Go Your Own Way"
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:28 pm
Jimathay
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 133
Location: Lymm
I usually avoid this thread as I Don't Want to Know
-Long time lurker-
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 4:05 pm
sir adrian morley
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6699
Location: Home sweet home
some on here are telling lies sweet little lies
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:21 pm
lefty goldblatt
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5649
Location: South Stand.....bored
Oh well
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:44 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3712
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
I can see “The Chain” forming here.
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:08 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8681
Sam Fox
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:55 pm
prestonwire

Joined: Wed Jan 29, 2003 10:16 pm
Posts: 28
Location: Preston
Never Going Back Again to the middle eights
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:52 am
morleys_deckchair
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8830
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
i completely made up the Josh Charnley rumour back on page 93, when we were a bit short on rumours..... nice to see it gathering pace.
Massive pessimist
