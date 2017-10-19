Lord Tony Smith wrote: I assume the loose forward is BMM.



Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick says the club was still in the market for new additions, with someone with NRL experience to play hooker and loose forward one possible option.

That was my initial reaction, although he doesn't quite say that - he says:Doesn't that suggest they are looking for one player who can play loose & hooker? i.e. cover both positions? Or is it just poorly written?It could fit quite well. Clark will play 60 mins+ so to have a person dedicated on the bench for that always strikes me as a bit of a waste. However if we have someone who can cover both positions they could either start off the bench rotate both BMM and Clark throughout the game. Or start at loose with BMM in the 2nd row, with the loose switching to cover Clark when he has a breather?