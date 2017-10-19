When you consider our wingers of today they are totally different to the the more agile runners like Hicks, King,Monas & Penny who were also good jumpers. Our present two are more in the Ryan Hall mould of either a dive in from close range or slide in from 25 yards with 3 players hanging round their legs. Maybe that's why the Hiku/Pomeroy partnership was refreshing to watch.

On the other hand our Russell & Lineham are more than happy to get their hands dirty by doing the work of props & hookers.