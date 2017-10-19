WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:44 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35511
Location: "The cuss i will?"
I'm not overly sure on the calls for a new winger, yes russell wants sending packing IMO but the opinion on lineham is a bit unusual on here.

Lots calling for him to be replaced however during most of 2017 he was one of the bright sparks, who seemingly gave a poop and had apparently learned from his struggle of 2016. That being said, his form dropped right off a cliff at the back end of teh year and in the 8's
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:04 pm
bbfc00 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 19, 2013 1:06 pm
Posts: 28
karetaker wrote:
Hmm, I thought he had not long back got a new deal,I really hope this is not true, he was one of the few you done ok last season.


Sadly it is true caretaker. Disappointing isn't it.
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:04 pm
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8829
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Wirefan wrote:
Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick says the club was still in the market for new additions, with someone with NRL experience to play hooker and loose forward one possible option.

He also said the club was keen to explore the Championship for possible additions to the squad with the help of new assistant coach Andrew Henderson, the former London Broncos boss.


Love this dual recruitment strategy.

Henderson finds us a few hidden gems from the championship, while price uses his NRL experience and contacts to bring in hungry players from over there.

I think the thing i like the most, is the fact that they know we need a considerable number of new players and they have a plan.
Massive pessimist
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:11 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1437
I'd rather we had a clear succession policy from our youth teams sorted out than just buying new players again.

All we seem to do recently is develop players who are good enough for other teams but not suited for our own :-(
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 1:11 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3370
Location: newton-le-willows
When you consider our wingers of today they are totally different to the the more agile runners like Hicks, King,Monas & Penny who were also good jumpers. Our present two are more in the Ryan Hall mould of either a dive in from close range or slide in from 25 yards with 3 players hanging round their legs. Maybe that's why the Hiku/Pomeroy partnership was refreshing to watch.
On the other hand our Russell & Lineham are more than happy to get their hands dirty by doing the work of props & hookers.
