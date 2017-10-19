WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:29 am
Asgardian13
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005
Posts: 3291
Location: Northamptonshire
Irish Wire wrote:
Spot on comment.

Was still with my parents back then and we were one of the first families to move in there.

It went downhill rapidly because, I was told, Warrington Council has a policy of moving problem families in there.

My Dad chose to leave when on the evening of Wire being beaten at Wembley in 1975 by Widnes some idiot lobbed a brick through his back window.


I lived round the corner in Thirlmere Avenue. Left in 1973 for university. Parents did right-to-buy and then moved out in 1980s. Was an OK neighbourhood back in the day and a good example of proper council housing - imagine how much better off most youngsters would be today if councils built on that scale?
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:33 am
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006
Posts: 9153
Just looked on Google maps. Surprised the google car wasn't set on fire. Looks rough.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:53 am
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006
Posts: 9153
Craig Kopczak is currently linked with a move to Warrington according to http://the18thman.com/
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:52 am
Smith's Brolly
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017
Posts: 460
We do have alot of cap space in theory left for squad players. If he replaces.. lets say Sam Wilde and/or Matty Blythe, it'll be a decent signing that won't break bank.

Ah well nevermind.. http://www.totalrl.com/kopczak-going-no ... an-watson/

Currently stand at 11 out (plus Ben H) and 3 in..
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:59 am
bbfc00

Joined: Thu Sep 19, 2013
Posts: 27
its 12 plus Ben Harrison.......Benj Julien has gone. Not sure why its not been released as news yet.
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:02 am
shinymcshine
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009
Posts: 1436
bbfc00 wrote:
.......Benj Julien has gone. Not sure why its not been released as news yet.


What !!! Noooooooooooooooooo.
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:36 am
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010
Posts: 3711
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
bbfc00 wrote:
its 12 plus Ben Harrison.......Benj Julien has gone. Not sure why its not been released as news yet.


Hmm, I thought he had not long back got a new deal,I really hope this is not true, he was one of the few you done ok last season.
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:49 am
Wirefan
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002
Posts: 4583
Location: Warrington
Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick says the club was still in the market for new additions, with someone with NRL experience to play hooker and loose forward one possible option.

He also said the club was keen to explore the Championship for possible additions to the squad with the help of new assistant coach Andrew Henderson, the former London Broncos boss.
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:28 pm
Lord Tony Smith
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010
Posts: 7965
Location: Warrington
Wirefan wrote:
Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick says the club was still in the market for new additions, with someone with NRL experience to play hooker and loose forward one possible option.

He also said the club was keen to explore the Championship for possible additions to the squad with the help of new assistant coach Andrew Henderson, the former London Broncos boss.
I assume the loose forward is BMM.

Bit disappointing we don't appear to be actively looking for a winger.
