Was still with my parents back then and we were one of the first families to move in there.



It went downhill rapidly because, I was told, Warrington Council has a policy of moving problem families in there.



My Dad chose to leave when on the evening of Wire being beaten at Wembley in 1975 by Widnes some idiot lobbed a brick through his back window.

I lived round the corner in Thirlmere Avenue. Left in 1973 for university. Parents did right-to-buy and then moved out in 1980s. Was an OK neighbourhood back in the day and a good example of proper council housing - imagine how much better off most youngsters would be today if councils built on that scale?