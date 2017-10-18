|
Kop would be a decent squad player and I'd put his name on the list ahead of g king certainly.
Patton to widnes I'm not so sure on I guess it will depend on if we Nedd the cap space to sign someone else which I think is doubtful. Even a loan deal for me wouldn't make sense.
Price is not even In the country as yet and won't have had time to make an assessment??
Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:40 pm
Would be an absolute shambles if Patton was let go. We will never see successful home grown players if they are shipped out after one or two seasons without being given time to improve. Plus what happens if Brown or Roberts can't play?
Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:45 pm
We simply have to keep hold of Patton. Unless Brown has an unbelievable season he'll most likely be gone next year. Already mentioned here but it's a clean slate for everyone, I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes under a new coach. Price has already said he's expecting him to step up this year, so he must be in his plans.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:45 pm
As above.
I'd cry, just a little bit, if Patton goes and we keep Brown.
It'd be another sad day for our youth development.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:47 pm
WazzaWire wrote:
We simply have to keep hold of Patton. Unless Brown has an unbelievable season he'll most likely be gone next year. Already mentioned here but it's a clean slate for everyone, I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes under a new coach. Price has already said he's expecting him to step up this year, so he must be in his plans.
Yes Price did say that didn't he? Probably just more junk from the rumour mill then.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:09 pm
wire-flyer wrote:
Yes Price did say that didn't he? Probably just more junk from the rumour mill then.
Day after we sign a marquee half back, shock
Imagine if he went to the smellies and was a success, after Brown came the other way previously and has been, so far, average. Nope, can't see it. I'm sure Price has been made aware of our struggles since Briers and he'll give him a good go before he thinks of scrapping him.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:24 pm
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:33 pm
Lived in Grasmere myself once.
Didn't stay....
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:42 pm
Irish Wire wrote:
Lived in Grasmere myself once.
Didn't stay....
My family moved on there when it was still under construction,was a good few years after before that pub was even built,tbh it wasn’t a bad area back then,I’ve only heard horror stories since,nearly 30years since I lived there.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:53 pm
karetaker wrote:
My family moved on there when it was still under construction,was a good few years after before that pub was even built,tbh it wasn’t a bad area back then,I’ve only heard horror stories since,nearly 30years since I lived there.
Spot on comment.
Was still with my parents back then and we were one of the first families to move in there.
It went downhill rapidly because, I was told, Warrington Council has a policy of moving problem families in there.
My Dad chose to leave when on the evening of Wire being beaten at Wembley in 1975 by Widnes some idiot lobbed a brick through his back window.
|