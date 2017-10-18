WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:32 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 702
Kop would be a decent squad player and I'd put his name on the list ahead of g king certainly.

Patton to widnes I'm not so sure on I guess it will depend on if we Nedd the cap space to sign someone else which I think is doubtful. Even a loan deal for me wouldn't make sense.

Price is not even In the country as yet and won't have had time to make an assessment??
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:40 pm
wire-flyer
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 201
Would be an absolute shambles if Patton was let go. We will never see successful home grown players if they are shipped out after one or two seasons without being given time to improve. Plus what happens if Brown or Roberts can't play?
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:45 pm
WazzaWire
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 26, 2013 8:04 am
Posts: 242
We simply have to keep hold of Patton. Unless Brown has an unbelievable season he'll most likely be gone next year. Already mentioned here but it's a clean slate for everyone, I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes under a new coach. Price has already said he's expecting him to step up this year, so he must be in his plans.
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:45 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1435
As above.

I'd cry, just a little bit, if Patton goes and we keep Brown.

It'd be another sad day for our youth development.
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:47 pm
wire-flyer
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 201
WazzaWire wrote:
We simply have to keep hold of Patton. Unless Brown has an unbelievable season he'll most likely be gone next year. Already mentioned here but it's a clean slate for everyone, I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes under a new coach. Price has already said he's expecting him to step up this year, so he must be in his plans.


Yes Price did say that didn't he? Probably just more junk from the rumour mill then.
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:09 pm
WazzaWire
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 26, 2013 8:04 am
Posts: 242
wire-flyer wrote:
Yes Price did say that didn't he? Probably just more junk from the rumour mill then.


Day after we sign a marquee half back, shock :roll:

Imagine if he went to the smellies and was a success, after Brown came the other way previously and has been, so far, average. Nope, can't see it. I'm sure Price has been made aware of our struggles since Briers and he'll give him a good go before he thinks of scrapping him.
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:24 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3708
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Yeh yeh it’s all true Patton to Widnes because Cooper Cronk as said sod it to his misses and said I fancy a year living in Grasmere Ave,and a few beers after training in padgate in the farmers arms then on to the Greenwood :lol: :lol: :o :lol: :lol:
