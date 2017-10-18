WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 5:32 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Kop would be a decent squad player and I'd put his name on the list ahead of g king certainly.

Patton to widnes I'm not so sure on I guess it will depend on if we Nedd the cap space to sign someone else which I think is doubtful. Even a loan deal for me wouldn't make sense.

Price is not even In the country as yet and won't have had time to make an assessment??
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:40 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Would be an absolute shambles if Patton was let go. We will never see successful home grown players if they are shipped out after one or two seasons without being given time to improve. Plus what happens if Brown or Roberts can't play?
