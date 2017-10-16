WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:45 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Pie barms are more readily available in Wigan.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:05 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Suppose Prime in, Emirates out was is a rumour..
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:06 pm
karetaker User avatar
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Suppose Prime in, Emirates out was is a rumour..


The question of Emirates being a main sponsor was asked at first fans forum. It was delicately avoided, but my guess at the time was it would come to an end. Pretty sure ive read on here about Prime coming in.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:13 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Wires71 wrote:
What on earth is he unhappy about? I presume he's had the best possible rehab and wages paid ?


Maybe he had ambitions to win Grand Finals?
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 6:06 am
easyWire User avatar
karetaker wrote:
The question of Emirates being a main sponsor was asked at first fans forum. It was delicately avoided, but my guess at the time was it would come to an end. Pretty sure ive read on here about Prime coming in.


Well, Emirates are in crisis management and consolidating a lot of their stuff. So I’d expect the smaller less high-profile sponsorships to be culled. Think they would have been better off buying the stadium naming rights rather than the shirt sponsorship.
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:23 am
Wires71 User avatar
sally cinnamon wrote:
Maybe he had ambitions to win Grand Finals?


Sat on his booty in the stands?
