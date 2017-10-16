Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm Posts: 3700 Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Suppose Prime in, Emirates out was is a rumour..
The question of Emirates being a main sponsor was asked at first fans forum. It was delicately avoided, but my guess at the time was it would come to an end. Pretty sure ive read on here about Prime coming in.
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm Posts: 484 Location: Dubai
karetaker wrote:
The question of Emirates being a main sponsor was asked at first fans forum. It was delicately avoided, but my guess at the time was it would come to an end. Pretty sure ive read on here about Prime coming in.
Well, Emirates are in crisis management and consolidating a lot of their stuff. So I’d expect the smaller less high-profile sponsorships to be culled. Think they would have been better off buying the stadium naming rights rather than the shirt sponsorship.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.