Sat Oct 14, 2017 7:00 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
what about all those coaches that said Luke Gale "didnt have it" when he was Dec's age?
seemingly not good enough for Leeds after leaving their Academy for Doncaster (2nd or 3rd tier rugby ???) then playing consistently in the bottom four of superleague with London and then pretty much similar with Bradford. he then reached the heady heights of mid table, with Cas....

....until this year when fans that have an eye for a player would have gladly seen Moran pay big money for him.... :lol: :lol:

Decs had one ordinary season, along with seasoned International and former NRL players.....

if you want a scapegoat now Penny has gone Patton isnt the one .....

anyway ive heard nothing on rumours..... nothing new there.... :thumb:


All this arguing about Patton, I wonder if actually people on here are generally in agreement. Those who are supporting him - do you want him to be first choice next year or do you want us to bring in a new halfback and keep Patton around as a squad player? And those who are saying he hasn't got it...if we got a new halfback would you be willing to keep him as back up, or do you think we have a better back up in the squad?

We had similar debate a few years ago about GO'B. With GO'B I was more in the first camp - I liked him but saw him as more of a back up. With Patton now I'm in the second camp - I'm not convinced but I'd keep him around.

Sometimes when a young player comes in, you can see he's just not able to handle the step up to SL, but Patton came in to what was then a side competing at the top end with the associated pressure and he didn't look out of his depth. He played in the Grand Final and did OK. Just seemed able to handle himself, like SL was comfortable. That's the encouraging side to Patton.

The downside is he goes anonymous in games, not good for a halfback. It's one thing having a younger player with raw potential but makes mistakes but when a player doesn't seem to get in to a game it's a problem. Last year Patton's reputation on this board improved when he was out of the side and we were losing games and regressed when he was in it.

One thing is a cast iron certainty though - if we don't sign a new halfback and go in to the season with Patton as first choice, if we lose a couple of our opening games the main complaint from the fans will be why did we not bring in a halfback...
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Sat Oct 14, 2017 7:10 pm
Last season I wanted to see patton given a start more often than not and ha e the season to show what he could do similar to William's was given at wigan. Tho I also think that the teams performces made it hard for him to get into some games..
.
The manor in which he was brought in and out of the team would not have done his confidence any favours

I would be in favour of him staying znd learning along side a good quality half and brown until Brown goes.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:09 pm
Happy to keep Patton as back up but do not want us to go in to the season with Brown at 6 and Patton at 7. Would be very disappointed indeed.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:41 pm
No matter which young players have come through our system they have always played 2nd fiddle to whoever was signed from other clubs. None of our youngsters have been encouraged under Smith. Even his gamble with trying to sign England & Cox was nipped in the bud pdq when they didn't show the same promise as Hill,Walmsley & Amor.
Under a new coaching set up our youngsters could flourish.
