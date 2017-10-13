Ian Knott wasn’t that bad was he? Did a job as a utility when we were generally a very crap organisation. Same as Rodwell. He was an average Aussie importl but didn’t pretend to be anything else and wa at least a professional off the field. I think we are confusing Steve Anderson’s inability to be a coach with players not being up to much. 2002 can’t be used as a yardstick for future halfbacks!