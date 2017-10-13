WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:29 pm
Jimathay User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 126
Location: Lymm
moving on... wrote:
Don't be surprised if its a player whos worn a red V in his career, amongst other colours. Nothing certain but there is apparently interest and questions being asked.


Oxford Exile wrote:
Sean Long is coming out of retirement?


Lee Briers?
-Long time lurker-
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:36 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7947
Location: Warrington
Luke Walsh
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:42 pm
Jimathay User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 126
Location: Lymm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Luke Walsh


Lord Tony Smith wrote:
He was awesome in his first year for Saints, one of the best players in SL. Obviously stagnated a bit since he's left but n doubt he's better than what we've currently got.


Agreed - 3 years younger than Brown too. He was only on a 1 year deal at Cats. I'd still hope that was a plan B though.

Ironically out of the pair at Catalans, I'd have taken Myler.
-Long time lurker-
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:53 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 856
morleys_deckchair wrote:
Rumour that Wire are in to rescue Josh Charnley from his union nightmare.


I'd be happy with that.
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:27 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8652
Surprised Les Boyd isn't starting at 8 or do they have to be current?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:29 pm
Longbarn Wire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 1070
Location: Warrington
moving on... wrote:
Edit:

Majority of the games that Wire have played well in have been against mid/bottom table sides. Against your sides we should be competing with? No one within the teamhas shone. ....

How can anyone sit there and comment that he isn't good enoughduring that season is beyond me. HIS FIRST FULL SEASON. If he was like Matty Russell and consistently Poop for 3 years then yeah fair enough. but he's been well and truly been thrown under the bus this year. Expected to make miracles happen in a team that really couldn't have cared less.

Sandow left and Patton was brought in and expected to run the show. If the rest of the team had been knocking walls down, playing well and knocking teams around in defence then yes all the Patton doubters would have an argument, but they weren't. They were shocking. So how you can judge a young halves ability after playing behind that all season is bewildering :CRAZY:


Because its a forum and we all see things through different pairs of eyes. This is how i can 'just sit there and comment' . Correct me if i am wrong, but didnt Dec also get a fair run of games in 2016? again, i stand by my comments. If you are deemed good enough for the first team, then you are open to any criticisms or praise. I didn't know we were only allowed to pass judgement based on HIS FIRST FULL SEASON.

TBF i wasn't criticizing, i was giving my opinion that I think he is not good enough for where Warrington aspire to be, there is a difference. If i didn't think he tried, or couldn't be arsed, thats when i would criticize, and i dont think that has ever been the case with Dec.

Sorry to derail the thread folks. As you were...........
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:40 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5637
Location: South Stand.....bored
Heard that Salford are in a very precarious position financially, and Leigh may not get relegated.

However, this did come from someone with Leigh connections, so it could well be wishful thinking
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:16 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 824
Location: Sunny Southport
I would not be inspired by signing Walsh, but I have never coached and when watching am baffled as to what the game plan is so I may not be the best judge.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:38 pm
just_browny Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 3242
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Not sure what to make of Walsh.

He was awesome in his first year for Saints, one of the best players in SL. Obviously stagnated a bit since he's left but n doubt he's better than what we've currently got.


There absolutely is doubt, he is utter garbage.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Horne > Myler


Best back row in the game?
Odemwingie wrote:
Depends what you're looking for.

Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.

If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.


boz the warrior wrote:
lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger


Northampton_Saint wrote:
We have the best pack in the league pretty much,
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:43 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7947
Location: Warrington
just_browny wrote:

There absolutely is doubt, he is utter garbage.

As I said, he's better than any halfback we've got.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], BramleyWire, CW8, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, fast_pug, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, Instalamus, just_browny, Maco7, matt6169, Orfie, richmond, the flying biscuit, Tricky Dicky, WazzaWire, Wire Weaver, wiretillidie30, Wrath and 345 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,5932,35276,2954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM