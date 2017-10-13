|
moving on... wrote:
Don't be surprised if its a player whos worn a red V in his career, amongst other colours. Nothing certain but there is apparently interest and questions being asked.
Oxford Exile wrote:
Sean Long is coming out of retirement?
Lee Briers?
Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:36 pm
Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:42 pm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Luke Walsh
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
He was awesome in his first year for Saints, one of the best players in SL. Obviously stagnated a bit since he's left but n doubt he's better than what we've currently got.
Agreed - 3 years younger than Brown too. He was only on a 1 year deal at Cats. I'd still hope that was a plan B though.
Ironically out of the pair at Catalans, I'd have taken Myler.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:53 pm
Cheeky half-back
morleys_deckchair wrote:
Rumour that Wire are in to rescue Josh Charnley from his union nightmare.
I'd be happy with that.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:27 pm
Surprised Les Boyd isn't starting at 8 or do they have to be current?
Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:29 pm
moving on... wrote:
Edit:
Majority of the games that Wire have
played well in have been against mid/bottom table sides. Against your sides we should be competing with? No one within the team
has shone. ....
How can anyone sit there and comment that he isn't good enoughduring that season is beyond me. HIS FIRST FULL SEASON. If he was like Matty Russell and consistently Poop for 3 years then yeah fair enough. but he's been well and truly been thrown under the bus this year. Expected to make miracles happen in a team that really couldn't have cared less.
Sandow left and Patton was brought in and expected to run the show. If the rest of the team had been knocking walls down, playing well and knocking teams around in defence then yes all the Patton doubters would have an argument, but they weren't. They were shocking. So how you can judge a young halves ability after playing behind that all season is bewildering
Because its a forum and we all see things through different pairs of eyes. This is how i can 'just sit there and comment' . Correct me if i am wrong, but didnt Dec also get a fair run of games in 2016? again, i stand by my comments. If you are deemed good enough for the first team, then you are open to any criticisms or praise. I didn't know we were only allowed to pass judgement based on HIS FIRST FULL SEASON.
TBF i wasn't criticizing, i was giving my opinion that I think he is not good enough for where Warrington aspire to be, there is a difference. If i didn't think he tried, or couldn't be arsed, thats when i would criticize, and i dont think that has ever been the case with Dec.
Sorry to derail the thread folks. As you were...........
Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:40 pm
Heard that Salford are in a very precarious position financially, and Leigh may not get relegated.
However, this did come from someone with Leigh connections, so it could well be wishful thinking
Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:16 pm
I would not be inspired by signing Walsh, but I have never coached and when watching am baffled as to what the game plan is so I may not be the best judge.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:38 pm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Not sure what to make of Walsh.
He was awesome in his first year for Saints, one of the best players in SL. Obviously stagnated a bit since he's left but n doubt he's better than what we've currently got.
There absolutely is doubt, he is utter garbage.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Horne > Myler
Best back row in the game?
Odemwingie wrote:
Depends what you're looking for.
Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.
If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.
boz the warrior wrote:
lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger
Northampton_Saint wrote:
We have the best pack in the league pretty much,
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:43 pm
just_browny wrote:
There absolutely is doubt, he is utter garbage.
As I said, he's better than any halfback we've got.
