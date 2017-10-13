moving on... wrote:
Edit:
Majority of the games that Wire have
played well in have been against mid/bottom table sides. Against your sides we should be competing with? No one within the team
has shone. ....
How can anyone sit there and comment that he isn't good enoughduring that season is beyond me. HIS FIRST FULL SEASON. If he was like Matty Russell and consistently Poop for 3 years then yeah fair enough. but he's been well and truly been thrown under the bus this year. Expected to make miracles happen in a team that really couldn't have cared less.
Sandow left and Patton was brought in and expected to run the show. If the rest of the team had been knocking walls down, playing well and knocking teams around in defence then yes all the Patton doubters would have an argument, but they weren't. They were shocking. So how you can judge a young halves ability after playing behind that all season is bewildering
Because its a forum and we all see things through different pairs of eyes. This is how i can 'just sit there and comment' . Correct me if i am wrong, but didnt Dec also get a fair run of games in 2016? again, i stand by my comments. If you are deemed good enough for the first team, then you are open to any criticisms or praise. I didn't know we were only allowed to pass judgement based on HIS FIRST FULL SEASON.
TBF i wasn't criticizing, i was giving my opinion that I think he is not good enough for where Warrington aspire to be, there is a difference. If i didn't think he tried, or couldn't be arsed, thats when i would criticize, and i dont think that has ever been the case with Dec.
Sorry to derail the thread folks. As you were...........
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, easyWire, foggy, Gaz3376, Hatfield Town Wire, Instalamus, Jimathay, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, Longbarn Wire, morrisseyisawire, N12Rhinos, Paul2812, rubber duckie, scottty, Smiffy27, Steve51, The Devil's Advocate, Thelonius, WazzaWire, wire-flyer, Wrath and 343 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,649,488
|2,245
|76,295
|4,559
|SET
|