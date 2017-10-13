WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:29 pm
Jimathay
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 126
Location: Lymm
moving on... wrote:
Don't be surprised if its a player whos worn a red V in his career, amongst other colours. Nothing certain but there is apparently interest and questions being asked.


Oxford Exile wrote:
Sean Long is coming out of retirement?


Lee Briers?
-Long time lurker-
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:36 pm
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7946
Location: Warrington
Luke Walsh
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:42 pm
Jimathay
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 126
Location: Lymm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Luke Walsh


Lord Tony Smith wrote:
He was awesome in his first year for Saints, one of the best players in SL. Obviously stagnated a bit since he's left but n doubt he's better than what we've currently got.


Agreed - 3 years younger than Brown too. He was only on a 1 year deal at Cats. I'd still hope that was a plan B though.

Ironically out of the pair at Catalans, I'd have taken Myler.
-Long time lurker-
