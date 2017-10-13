Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Luke Walsh
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
He was awesome in his first year for Saints, one of the best players in SL. Obviously stagnated a bit since he's left but n doubt he's better than what we've currently got.
Agreed - 3 years younger than Brown too. He was only on a 1 year deal at Cats. I'd still hope that was a plan B though.
Ironically out of the pair at Catalans, I'd have taken Myler.
