WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:06 pm
Oxford Exile User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3685
Location: Its in the name
moving on... wrote:
Wayne Bennett over here :lol:

worst drilled and coached season for a Warrington side in a long, long time and from that you know Patton is an average Joe. Not just made to look average in a below average side.

You admit that the pack is also a factor and halves need a platform to perform, but in spite of all that and the fact he hasn't had a platform all season, you just can "recognise" that he doesn't have it. Nothing to do with the rest of the way the team has performed.

You know I stand there every week and watch Patton run 20 odd metres with a ball looking for a runner only to get clattered and some bloke behind me to scream "FFS PATTON" not "FFS, SOMEBODY HIT A LINE FOR HIM".... FFS Patton. There are people who watch Warrington and rugby without having the faintest idea of what they're watching.

I suppose you are exempt though, because you've coached rugby for long enough and you can "recognise" whether "Somebody has it or not". I've also been coached by people within the amature game who haven't got a clue what they're going on about. So unless you've coached at professional level your argument that you've coached and watched the game for long enough to "recognise when somebody 'has' it or not" it pretty much invalid.


answer this question...how many teams that finished in the top 8 would have Patton as a starting half? I'll give you a clue its less than 1.
top flight since 1895
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:06 pm
Longbarn Wire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 1069
Location: Warrington
Ok, my 2 cents on Patton. From what i have seen. Has ability yes, is he what Warrington need to compete where they want to be? No.

Majority of the games that Patton has played well in have been against mid/bottom table sides. Against your sides we should be competing with? he hasn't shone. ....

Just my opinion of course. We need a world class half back, and hopefully Price will deliver. But cant see it......
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Albino Wolf 2, Alffi_7, amtgigs, BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, Cats13, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, Deus Dat Incrementum, eddieH, foggy, Fuzzy-Duck, getdownmonkeyman, Google Adsense [Bot], Jimathay, kirtonLindseyWolf, Longbarn Wire, moving on..., Oxford Exile, Paul2812, richmond, Rogues Gallery, rubber duckie, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, Steve51, The All New Chester Wire, The Riddler, The Speculator, WazzaWire and 429 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,3882,42176,2954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM