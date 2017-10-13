|
Yes I suppose Chase would be the better choice. Most of that team are top talents and the team would blitz Super League until everyone’s ban comes into force
It goes to show how most of the best natural talents have issues.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:00 am
Oxford Exile wrote:
because I have been watching and coaching rugby long enough to recognise when somebody 'has it' or not. Yes the pack is a factor, and half backs are only as good as the platform the forwards provide.....stand by my comments re. Patton. Average Joe.
Wayne Bennett over here
worst drilled and coached season for a Warrington side in a long, long time and from that you know Patton is an average Joe. Not just made to look average in a below average side.
You admit that the pack is also a factor and halves need a platform to perform, but in spite of all that and the fact he hasn't had a platform all season, you just can "recognise" that he doesn't have it. Nothing to do with the rest of the way the team has performed.
You know I stand there every week and watch Patton run 20 odd metres with a ball looking for a runner only to get clattered and some bloke behind me to scream "FFS PATTON" not "FFS, SOMEBODY HIT A LINE FOR HIM".... FFS Patton. There are people who watch Warrington and rugby without having the faintest idea of what they're watching.
I suppose you are exempt though, because you've coached rugby for long enough and you can "recognise" whether "Somebody has it or not". I've also been coached by people within the amature game who haven't got a clue what they're going on about. So unless you've coached at professional level your argument that you've coached and watched the game for long enough to "recognise when somebody 'has' it or not" it pretty much invalid.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:15 am
easyWire wrote:
I think the days of us being a ‘half-way house’ for players with issues is probably behind us. Even though sometimes the risk has paid off in the short-term (Sandow).
With that in mind, and to lighten the mood in a miserable period let’s try and create a ‘touch at your own risk’ 13 match day team. I’ll start us off:
1) FB: Zak Hardaker
2) RW: Justin Carney
3) RC: Ben Barba
4) LC: Martin Gleeson
5) LW: John Hopoate
6) SO: Sean Long
7) SH: Todd Carney
PR: Ryan Bailey
9) HK: Mickey Macilorum?
10) PR: ?
11) SR: Nate Myles
12) SR: ?
13) LF: Gareth Hock
I'd have Craig Gower in the halves. ....just for running around a golf tournament butt naked and threatening people with a butter knife..
Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:39 am
just_browny wrote:
Long had his moments but he also spent most of his career being a top player and winning trophies. I don't begrudge him a spot in this team but I would have Rangi Chase ahead of him for self-destruction.
Prop: pre-Wire Adrian Morley?
Not sure Morley was ever a 'risk'.
The best and most respected prop Super League has ever had.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:21 am
It is hard to see who has & hasn't been any good when the majority of the team have been performing like headless chickens & with no particular drive to win games. Even our qualifying 8s were a struggle at times.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:29 am
sally cinnamon wrote:
Wigan and Leeds academies produce better players than us, and the lads they stick with in the first team are good. The ones they persist with have performed at a high level from early on. Many others play a few games and get shipped out, sometimes to clubs like Warrington.
I wonder if guys like Patton, Rhys Evans, Matty Blythe etc would have been given more first team opportunities at Wigan or Leeds than with us?
This is exactly it. I should imagine every amateur RL player in Yorkshire is drawn towards playing for Leeds as the ultimate ambition. If they are not up to standard they get shipped on. It's the same at Wigan with us taking Hughes and Crosby (as an example) both share the same career trajectory at Wigan. Both joined 2011/12, then DR'd, the loaned, then surplus to requirement.
That said I think there is opportunity to develop our young players better.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:33 am
easyWire wrote:
I think the days of us being a ‘half-way house’ for players with issues is probably behind us. Even though sometimes the risk has paid off in the short-term (Sandow).
With that in mind, and to lighten the mood in a miserable period let’s try and create a ‘touch at your own risk’ 13 match day team. I’ll start us off:
1) FB: Zak Hardaker
2) RW: Justin Carney
3) RC: Ben Barba
4) LC: Martin Gleeson
5) LW: John Hopoate
6) SO: Sean Long
7) SH: Todd Carney
PR: Ryan Bailey
9) HK: Mickey Macilorum?
10) PR: ?
11) SR: Nate Myles
12) SR: ?
13) LF: Gareth Hock
get rid of sean long and replace with julian o'neill (ocker, not kiwi)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julian_O%27Neill
take your pick of that lot
Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:41 am
easyWire wrote:
I think the days of us being a ‘half-way house’ for players with issues is probably behind us. Even though sometimes the risk has paid off in the short-term (Sandow).
With that in mind, and to lighten the mood in a miserable period let’s try and create a ‘touch at your own risk’ 13 match day team. I’ll start us off:
1) FB: Zak Hardaker
2) RW: Justin Carney
3) RC: Ben Barba
4) LC: Martin Gleeson
5) LW: John Hopoate
6) SO: Sean Long
7) SH: Todd Carney
PR: Ryan Bailey
9) HK: Mickey Macilorum?
10) PR: ?
11) SR: Nate Myles
12) SR: ?
13) LF: Gareth Hock
With regard to the positions of 10 and 12 and with a Wire slant on things I think these positions could adequately be filled in accordance with the criteria required by Joe Price and Alan Rathbone
Ah those were the days!!
Albino Wolf 2 wrote:
With regard to the positions of 10 and 12 and with a Wire slant on things I think these positions could adequately be filled in accordance with the criteria required by Joe Price and Alan Rathbone
Ah those were the days!!
Alan "Action" Rathbone for sure.
He took no poop.
