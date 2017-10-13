Oxford Exile wrote: because I have been watching and coaching rugby long enough to recognise when somebody 'has it' or not. Yes the pack is a factor, and half backs are only as good as the platform the forwards provide.....stand by my comments re. Patton. Average Joe.

Wayne Bennett over hereworst drilled and coached season for a Warrington side in a long, long time and from that you know Patton is an average Joe. Not just made to look average in a below average side.You admit that the pack is also a factor and halves need a platform to perform, but in spite of all that and the fact he hasn't had a platform all season, you just can "recognise" that he doesn't have it. Nothing to do with the rest of the way the team has performed.You know I stand there every week and watch Patton run 20 odd metres with a ball looking for a runner only to get clattered and some bloke behind me to scream "FFS PATTON" not "FFS, SOMEBODY HIT A LINE FOR HIM".... FFS Patton. There are people who watch Warrington and rugby without having the faintest idea of what they're watching.I suppose you are exempt though, because you've coached rugby for long enough and you can "recognise" whether "Somebody has it or not". I've also been coached by people within the amature game who haven't got a clue what they're going on about. So unless you've coached at professional level your argument that you've coached and watched the game for long enough to "recognise when somebody 'has' it or not" it pretty much invalid.