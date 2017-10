sally cinnamon wrote: Wigan and Leeds academies produce better players than us, and the lads they stick with in the first team are good. The ones they persist with have performed at a high level from early on. Many others play a few games and get shipped out, sometimes to clubs like Warrington.



I wonder if guys like Patton, Rhys Evans, Matty Blythe etc would have been given more first team opportunities at Wigan or Leeds than with us?

I understand your point but there’s a fair few Warrington products that have possessed the raw talent but ended up looking average after a few seasons in the first team. You could equally argue that whilst Leeds and Wigan have bettter young players they also have better coaches developing the young talent. There’s nothing THAT special about Marshall, Davies or Gildart but they’ve ended up as solid first teamers at a young age and better than what we have. I wonder how far they would have got here? Remember we paid a big fee for Lineham who isn’t half the winger Davies or Marshall are.