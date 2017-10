Irish Wire wrote: I have been told by a source close to Dec Patton that he was very much limited by Tony Smith into what he could try on the field and was kept very much under orders.



Also I believe the relationship between them could be described as 'strained.'



New coach might give him his head and we see a new Dec Patton.

Was thinking about this earlier and how refreshing it might be for Price to say to Patton - “go out and try something and play with confidence”. Long was rubbish at the start of his career at Wigan then he moved to Saints and Millward gave him the freedom to be cocky and it paid dividends. Not saying by any means that Patton will emulate that but would love to see him given the chance.