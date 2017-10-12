Irish Wire wrote: I have been told by a source close to Dec Patton that he was very much limited by Tony Smith into what he could try on the field and was kept very much under orders.



Also I believe the relationship between them could be described as 'strained.'



New coach might give him his head and we see a new Dec Patton.

This.Brown's replacement next season will be more important to us than getting a half back right now we've got akoula n possibly bmm which also along with Crosby will be a boost to our pack!! Patton and brown can do a job behind next year's pack where we fall short is centre and wing for me as good as Atkinson has been this season he doesn't create anything for his winger or pass to him then on the other side we have russel outside a good quality centre it's an inbalance that is far more important an issue to resve than a fancy half back??? Put burgess outside springer and Watkins inside lineham we would have just as much a reason to be optimistic as signing a 3rd choice nrl half back