Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote: well, according to the guardian today, price has high hopes that Patton will be a shining star for us.



I do wonder if thats him blowing smoke to increase confidence

Patton will be a top half for just as long (Like any half) as the pack are prepared to roll their sleeves up and start knocking a few teams around the park. Our weakness this season has most definitely been our middle.Not much a half can do playing behind a bullied pack or having no one that can/will run a line for them.They way people have been banging on about Gale you'd think he was Thurston, Cronk and Johns all rolled into one. But he still showed what happens when there's no platform to play off of.