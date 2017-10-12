WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:32 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 801
If Price backs one of our young guns and it works out (like Wane and Williams) he is on a winner. If he backs him and it fails he has given our youth a chance and he is on a winner, but we then need to find a more senior player.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bondo, BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, His Bobness, jackflash, Jimathay, karetaker, latchfordbob, Longbarn Wire, marshman777, moving on..., MrFlibble, Noel Cleal, Orfie, rubber duckie, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, Steve51, The All New Chester Wire, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, thepimp007, WalterWizard, WazzaWire, Wire in Ashton, Wrath and 420 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,8272,47776,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM