WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:01 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3673
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Does he want to see you after school, like he did with me?


I got detention and a 100 lines,I must not upset the Duck. :lol:
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:06 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2835
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
karetaker wrote:
I got detention and a 100 lines,I must not upset the Duck. :lol:


100 lines . Nearly as many as Hardaker
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:20 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3673
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
100 lines . Nearly as many as Hardaker


Ooh that’s nasty :lol:
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:32 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3359
Location: newton-le-willows
All this carp about Aussie players putting themselves in the SL shop window just to get a better offer from closer to home needs stamping out.Ideally Superleague needs to build its future on youth & academy systems so these unreliable & mercenary players are not needed . Seeing the return of the A team would be a useful addition to player depth.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:24 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2835
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
With Roberts not coming to Warrington . Maybe Henderson could bring Sammut with him.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:29 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8648
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
100 lines . Nearly as many as Hardaker

:)
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 4:42 pm
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16384
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
With Roberts not coming to Warrington . Maybe Henderson could bring Sammut with him.


Is that serious?
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:26 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2835
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
:wink:
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:12 am
Longbarn Wire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 1068
Location: Warrington
Heard BMM will be a done deal by beginning of next week. Paperwork to be sorted. Also heard about Kylie Luiluai.....no, not on the playing staff. New player welfare officer.....

I must admit i am getting increasing worried about the new half back we require...or player signings in general (or lack of). Doesn't preseason start beginning of Nov?
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:23 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35506
Location: "The cuss i will?"
well, according to the guardian today, price has high hopes that Patton will be a shining star for us.

I do wonder if thats him blowing smoke to increase confidence
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bondo, BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, His Bobness, HOOF HEARTED, jackflash, Jimathay, karetaker, latchfordbob, marshman777, matt6169, MrFlibble, Paul2812, Philth, rubber duckie, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Steve51, The All New Chester Wire, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, thepimp007, WazzaWire and 379 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,8122,26676,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM