All this carp about Aussie players putting themselves in the SL shop window just to get a better offer from closer to home needs stamping out.Ideally Superleague needs to build its future on youth & academy systems so these unreliable & mercenary players are not needed . Seeing the return of the A team would be a useful addition to player depth.
well, according to the guardian today, price has high hopes that Patton will be a shining star for us.
I do wonder if thats him blowing smoke to increase confidence
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
