Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:05 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Guessing it'll just be news of him resigning with Titans.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:43 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
rubber duckie wrote:
Roberts is waiting on better terms off Titans before bring his baby over. There won't be any grandparents to help out if he comes. Very understandable to me.



He wont need grandparents to help out looking after his baby at the Titans he's third choice half back there he'll have time enough to do it himself.......

in lame Aussie excuses that's up with Kevin Campion.....
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:40 am
karetaker User avatar
Moley now says we waiting for the fire sale, dont like the sound of that. Also we looking at Curtis Rona.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:47 am
Wirefan User avatar
He's referring to parra not us but I wouldn't believe everything the guy says anyway. Don't think he's anywhere near as informed as he leads you to think.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:24 am
karetaker User avatar
Wirefan wrote:
He's referring to parra not us but I wouldn't believe everything the guy says anyway. Don't think he's anywhere near as informed as he leads you to think.


To be honest I do think that,way I see it he puts stuff out there and if it comes off he claims it was him who knew first,remind you of anyone on this forum :lol:
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:35 am
rubber duckie User avatar
I've sent you back pm. Let's have a chat
once a wire always a wire
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:41 am
karetaker User avatar
rubber duckie wrote:
I've sent you back pm. Let's have a chat


Replied.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:05 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
karetaker wrote:
Replied.

Does he want to see you after school, like he did with me?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:13 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Does he want to see you after school, like he did with me?


Bike sheds?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:35 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Alffi_7 wrote:
Bike sheds?

Or Taxi rank
