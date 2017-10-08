WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:00 am
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8642
karetaker wrote:
Did the duck confirm that,it didn’t happen unless he says done deal.

That's right.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:03 am
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8642
Roberts is not a done deal.
Looking for a better deal in Oz.
Lui is definitely on stand by.
TBH I'd rather have Lui now.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:22 pm
wire-flyer
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 189
Did we and/or should we have gone for Danny McGuire?
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:29 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 277
Christ no, let Hull KR enjoy him.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:56 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 950
rubber duckie wrote:
Roberts is not a done deal.
Looking for a better deal in Oz.
Lui is definitely on stand by.
TBH I'd rather have Lui now.

Hang on. After a heavy afternoon negotiating you'd closed this and Murdoch from the A-team's deals Wednesday. You been on the duck acid again.

Have you ever played swingball with Robert DeNiro?
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:04 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8642
Roberts is waiting on better terms off Titans before bring his baby over. There won't be any grandparents to help out if he comes. Very understandable to me.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:54 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3660
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Just looking at Moley’s twitter page people doing his head about Tyrone Roberts, he says all will be known in a few hours.
