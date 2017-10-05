WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:23 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 807
Location: Sunny Southport
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Saints supposedly seeing if rhys Evans is available

Now that would be funny!
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:31 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 456
Location: Dubai
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Saints supposedly seeing if rhys Evans is available


Well I checked with someone close to the Saints club and they stated the cleaning lady is doing a fine job and there is no plan to replace her anytime soon.
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:31 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8620
Not if he scored against us
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 5:37 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2822
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Dagger to Hull KR
Ben Murdoch-Masila to Wire still on.
http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/ru ... ars-592219
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 6:20 am
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 456
Location: Dubai
Shame, I wanted to see more of Dagger and I’m not sure who our back up will be for the Fullkback role now.

Doesn't Dagger show more raw promise than Johnson?
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:16 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3357
Location: newton-le-willows
Heard a rumour last night that a certain Mr Hardaker was coming our way. Perhaps we have a new sponsorship deal with the Priory.
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:43 am
Shazbaz User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 347
Location: South Stand
ninearches wrote:
Heard a rumour last night that a certain Mr Hardaker was coming our way. Perhaps we have a new sponsorship deal with the Priory.

Doubt that very much when his future with Cas hasn't even been dealt with due to GF.
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:42 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5633
Location: South Stand.....bored
ninearches wrote:
Heard a rumour last night that a certain Mr Hardaker was coming our way. Perhaps we have a new sponsorship deal with the Priory.

Even Tony Smith, with his best social worker's hat on, couldn't rehabilitate that plant pot.
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:47 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 456
Location: Dubai
I heard a rumour from a reliable source that Christ is joining us once he’s finished his duties with the crucifix... ‘Nailed on’ apparently.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:27 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3644
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
easyWire wrote:
I heard a rumour from a reliable source that Christ is joining us once he’s finished his duties with the crucifix... ‘Nailed on’ apparently.


Did the duck confirm that,it didn’t happen unless he says done deal.
