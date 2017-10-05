WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:23 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Saints supposedly seeing if rhys Evans is available

Now that would be funny!
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:31 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Saints supposedly seeing if rhys Evans is available


Well I checked with someone close to the Saints club and they stated the cleaning lady is doing a fine job and there is no plan to replace her anytime soon.
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:31 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Not if he scored against us
once a wire always a wire
