Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:33 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35484
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Just found it now, jack Johnson, the king bros and Morgan Smith want their voting slips taken off them next season
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:35 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35484
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Also Paul seguir at catalans, who I've never heard of, plus we did the right thing getting rid of gene ormsby. Jesus.
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:49 am
Paul Youane Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Aug 31, 2003 7:52 pm
Posts: 7298
Luke Gale isn't very popular in Leigh.
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:29 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9066
Paul Youane wrote:
Luke Gale isn't very popular in Leigh.


Just one 2nd place vote across the whole squad. I wonder why that is?
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:51 am
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 425
Location: Dubai
MarginMeter wrote:
Not rumour, but according to the list of which player voted for which on rugby-league.com Jason Baitieri voted for Joe Philbin as Man of Steel


Baitieri probably turned his TV on just once this year, for 5 minutes at the start of the second half of the Hull away game, and probably thought "Wow that's a 100m break by a super fast prop. He must be doing this every week".

He doesn't, Jason. But thanks for the vote anyway.
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:55 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8563
easyWire wrote:
Baitieri probably turned his TV on just once this year, for 5 minutes at the start of the second half of the Hull away game, and probably thought "Wow that's a 100m break by a super fast prop. He must be doing this every week".
He doesn't, Jason. But thanks for the vote anyway.

About 15 seconds otherwise he'd have seen him do it all for bought giving away a penalty straight after.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:58 am
Steve51 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 16, 2004 10:42 am
Posts: 3794
Location: To be confirmed
rubber duckie wrote:
We are busy tonight.

Murdoch and Roberts deals both closed tonight.


http://www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/spo ... e232c46283
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:02 am
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 425
Location: Dubai
rubber duckie wrote:
About 15 seconds otherwise he'd have seen him do it all for bought giving away a penalty straight after.


Ah yes I'd forgotten about that bit. He must have been flicking between channels.
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:14 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3349
Location: newton-le-willows
It can't have been difficult,but Joe Philbin has been one of our better performers this year.
