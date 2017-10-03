|
Just found it now, jack Johnson, the king bros and Morgan Smith want their voting slips taken off them next season
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:35 pm
Also Paul seguir at catalans, who I've never heard of, plus we did the right thing getting rid of gene ormsby. Jesus.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:49 am
Luke Gale isn't very popular in Leigh.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:29 am
Paul Youane wrote:
Luke Gale isn't very popular in Leigh.
Just one 2nd place vote across the whole squad. I wonder why that is?
https://www.mind.org.uk
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:51 am
MarginMeter wrote:
Not rumour, but according to the list of which player voted for which on rugby-league.com Jason Baitieri voted for Joe Philbin as Man of Steel
Baitieri probably turned his TV on just once this year, for 5 minutes at the start of the second half of the Hull away game, and probably thought "Wow that's a 100m break by a super fast prop. He must be doing this every week".
He doesn't, Jason. But thanks for the vote anyway.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:55 am
easyWire wrote:
Baitieri probably turned his TV on just once this year, for 5 minutes at the start of the second half of the Hull away game, and probably thought "Wow that's a 100m break by a super fast prop. He must be doing this every week".
J
He doesn't, Jason. But thanks for the vote anyway.
About 15 seconds otherwise he'd have seen him do it all for bought giving away a penalty straight after.
once a wire always a wire
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:58 am
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:02 am
rubber duckie wrote:
About 15 seconds otherwise he'd have seen him do it all for bought giving away a penalty straight after.
Ah yes I'd forgotten about that bit. He must have been flicking between channels.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:14 am
It can't have been difficult,but Joe Philbin has been one of our better performers this year.
|