Wires71 wrote: This is true, don't forget the knock ons, penalties and inability to play the ball under pressure. But he get's a slate wiped for me.

Hughes is a good athlete but he's got abysmal hands for a pro rugby league player. His inability to cut out the errors has held his career back right from his days with us. At his best when he's confident, he can mask it a little but when he hits a bad patch it sticks out like a sore thumb.I think for a team that should be challenging for honours like yourselves, he isn't a bad bench option so if you get Murdoch-Masila, you'd probably still need one more to go alongside him and Currie.