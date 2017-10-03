WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:20 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3602
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
RD are you in the process of making yourself look stupid again with your done deals, how do you know Roberts and Masila have signed, especially when it’s being said elsewhere no such thing as happened. Is this another George WillIams moment ?? ?
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:16 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9061
Uncle Rico wrote:
I'm sorry RD but Hughes's running was woeful last year and most of that is down to him, whether that's confidence or ability I've no idea although he looked like a world beater at Featherstone.

He started his Wire career solidly enough, but, he offered little in attack last year cuts in every time is easy to read and just seems to get in the way.


This is true, don't forget the knock ons, penalties and inability to play the ball under pressure. But he get's a slate wiped for me.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:25 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 158
Maybe this half back called Roberts is . . . Ben Roberts
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:52 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 792
Location: Sunny Southport
To be fair even Gold Coast think we are after TYRONE.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:12 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 158
That's what we want them to think
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:13 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 158
And then we take Jarrad Hayne mwahaha
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:19 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21223
Location: WIGAN
Wires71 wrote:
This is true, don't forget the knock ons, penalties and inability to play the ball under pressure. But he get's a slate wiped for me.


Hughes is a good athlete but he's got abysmal hands for a pro rugby league player. His inability to cut out the errors has held his career back right from his days with us. At his best when he's confident, he can mask it a little but when he hits a bad patch it sticks out like a sore thumb.

I think for a team that should be challenging for honours like yourselves, he isn't a bad bench option so if you get Murdoch-Masila, you'd probably still need one more to go alongside him and Currie.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bigtom, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Carbon Glacier, CW8, DAG, easyWire, Fletcher-end-red, HOOF HEARTED, Jack Steel, Jake the Peg, Jimathay, Johnkendal, just_browny, karetaker, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, Lost in Leeds, Melph, Mr Snoodle, richmond, sally cinnamon, SecondRowSaint, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, The Riddler, TrevorGrice, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, Wrath, Ziggy Stardust and 556 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,9792,70176,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM