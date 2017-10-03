|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3602
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
RD are you in the process of making yourself look stupid again with your done deals, how do you know Roberts and Masila have signed, especially when it’s being said elsewhere no such thing as happened. Is this another George WillIams moment ?? ?
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:16 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9061
Uncle Rico wrote:
I'm sorry RD but Hughes's running was woeful last year and most of that is down to him, whether that's confidence or ability I've no idea although he looked like a world beater at Featherstone.
He started his Wire career solidly enough, but, he offered little in attack last year cuts in every time is easy to read and just seems to get in the way.
This is true, don't forget the knock ons, penalties and inability to play the ball under pressure. But he get's a slate wiped for me.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:25 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 158
Maybe this half back called Roberts is . . . Ben Roberts
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:52 pm
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 792
Location: Sunny Southport
To be fair even Gold Coast think we are after TYRONE.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:12 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 158
That's what we want them to think
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:13 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 158
And then we take Jarrad Hayne mwahaha
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:19 pm
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21223
Location: WIGAN
Wires71 wrote:
This is true, don't forget the knock ons, penalties and inability to play the ball under pressure. But he get's a slate wiped for me.
Hughes is a good athlete but he's got abysmal hands for a pro rugby league player. His inability to cut out the errors has held his career back right from his days with us. At his best when he's confident, he can mask it a little but when he hits a bad patch it sticks out like a sore thumb.
I think for a team that should be challenging for honours like yourselves, he isn't a bad bench option so if you get Murdoch-Masila, you'd probably still need one more to go alongside him and Currie.
