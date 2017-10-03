WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:31 pm
Strong-running second rower
Maybe we'll the best of Hughes when he fights for his spot under a new coach instead of being the first name on the team sheet each week irrespective of form.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:35 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
easyWire wrote:
Maybe we'll the best of Hughes when he fights for his spot under a new coach instead of being the first name on the team sheet each week irrespective of form.


Shirt numbers will be interesting for next season, at best I’d only have Hughes as a bench spot right now.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:00 pm
Silver RLFANS Member
I might be alone here but I'm reasonably optimistic about Hughes.

When he first arrived along with Westerman, he was surprisingly the better of the pair.
Last season we asked much of Hughes playing along side a very poor abd light around pack.

With bigger men by him, attracting greater attention again, he may just find some room to run the right edge again and pick up tries again. He defence I can't question.

I'll cut him some slack and not make him a scapegoat.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:29 pm
100% League Network
rubber duckie wrote:
I might be alone here but I'm reasonably optimistic about Hughes.

When he first arrived along with Westerman, he was surprisingly the better of the pair.
Last season we asked much of Hughes playing along side a very poor abd light around pack.

With bigger men by him, attracting greater attention again, he may just find some room to run the right edge again and pick up tries again. He defence I can't question.

I'll cut him some slack and not make him a scapegoat.


I'm sorry RD but Hughes's running was woeful last year and most of that is down to him, whether that's confidence or ability I've no idea although he looked like a world beater at Featherstone.

He started his Wire career solidly enough, but, he offered little in attack last year cuts in every time is easy to read and just seems to get in the way. I sometimes wonder whether the perception of Brown's ability is coloured by Hughes's form?
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:03 pm
Silver RLFANS Member
Uncle Rico wrote:
I'm sorry RD but Hughes's running was woeful last year and most of that is down to him, whether that's confidence or ability I've no idea although he looked like a world beater at Featherstone.

He started his Wire career solidly enough, but, he offered little in attack last year cuts in every time is easy to read and just seems to get in the way. I sometimes wonder whether the perception of Brown's ability is coloured by Hughes's form?

You've no need to apologise UR. You've pretty much agreed with me.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:26 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Every player for me gets a fresh start next season, I'm particularly happy to forget everything from this year - the whole team were the let down, not just one or two players.

I have an inflated expectation of a few obvious players - Currie, Ratch, Atkins, Hill & Clark - Atkins is a prime example of a player who was awful for a couple of seasons, but turned it around and then some.

New coach, freshened up squad, sprinkling of quality in the 13, time to hit the reset button on who our heroes and scapegoats are.
-Long time lurker-
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:50 pm
100% League Network
Jimathay wrote:
Every player for me gets a fresh start next season, I'm particularly happy to forget everything from this year - the whole team were the let down, not just one or two players.

I have an inflated expectation of a few obvious players - Currie, Ratch, Atkins, Hill & Clark - Atkins is a prime example of a player who was awful for a couple of seasons, but turned it around and then some.

New coach, freshened up squad, sprinkling of quality in the 13, time to hit the reset button on who our heroes and scapegoats are.


Fair comment 3-2-1 we're back in the room
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:12 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
We are busy tonight.

Murdoch and Roberts deals both closed tonight.

Have I missed something?


How come they haven't been announced Mr In the Know?

Good signings if they happen.
Previous

