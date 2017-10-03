rubber duckie wrote: I might be alone here but I'm reasonably optimistic about Hughes.



When he first arrived along with Westerman, he was surprisingly the better of the pair.

Last season we asked much of Hughes playing along side a very poor abd light around pack.



With bigger men by him, attracting greater attention again, he may just find some room to run the right edge again and pick up tries again. He defence I can't question.



I'll cut him some slack and not make him a scapegoat.

I'm sorry RD but Hughes's running was woeful last year and most of that is down to him, whether that's confidence or ability I've no idea although he looked like a world beater at Featherstone.He started his Wire career solidly enough, but, he offered little in attack last year cuts in every time is easy to read and just seems to get in the way. I sometimes wonder whether the perception of Brown's ability is coloured by Hughes's form?