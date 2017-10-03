Alffi_7 wrote:

Not like the RFL to be confusing is it?



I think this is the difference between 'Overseas Players' and 'Non Federation Trained' players.



If we consider both 'Overseas' Players as Aus / NZ born and 'other Non Fed' (Players as having Samoan / PNG / Fiji / Tongan etc heritage) as both being non Fed players - you are allowed a max of 7 of those.



Within that 7 only a maximum of 5 can be Aus / NZ born.



So Pomeroy, Roberts & Goodwin would be overseas, but BMM would be Other Non Fed Trained?



If that is correct we could either sign a max of 2 more Overseas Players or 3 more Non Fed players (or a mixture of the two)



French / Canadian players would not count as they are part of the same federation. Julien for example wont count on a SL quota



There are also players that are exempt from this in special circumastances , typically these are from clubs who went but when these players were under contract - Lachlan Burr @ Leigh being the example, following Bradford going pop.



I've re read the above several times and I'm still unsure whether it makes sense!!