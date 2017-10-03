|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:46 am
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Don't know, I thought it was 5 overseas, but perhaps I am out of date.
I had to check, don't think it was widely advertised as changing.http://media.therfl.co.uk/docs/Section%20B1%20-%20General%20Competition%20Rules_2016%20-%20Final%20PDF.pdf
B1:15 At the time of notification in any season of the Provisional First Team Squad and First Team
Squad and following any amendments during the season, a Super League or
Championship Club’s First Team Squad must consist of a maximum of 7 players who are
not either: (a) Federation Trained; or (b) Academy Juniors.
So Potentially we have Goodwin, Akouola, Roberts & BMM with a question mark over Pomeroy.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:02 am
Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:17 am
Well, look at the top squads this season
webster,roberts,millington, moors, sene lefeo, monaghan, chase
fonua, talanoa, tuimivave, kelly, manu, miniciello, michaels
no surprise that they've made use to the full of the quota, while we've been trying to promote from within in recent years, or recruit locally. some key players there for both sides.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:22 am
Winslade's Offload wrote:
http://media.therfl.co.uk/docs/Section%20C1_FINAL%20PDF.pdf
Alffi, have a look at this doc. on 'players' in the 2016 rules. The section on overseas players is about 3/4 down the document.
Not like the RFL to be confusing is it?
I think
this is the difference between 'Overseas Players' and 'Non Federation Trained' players.
If we consider both 'Overseas' Players as Aus / NZ born and 'other Non Fed' (Players as having Samoan / PNG / Fiji / Tongan etc heritage) as both being non Fed players - you are allowed a max of 7 of those.
Within that 7 only a maximum of 5 can be Aus / NZ born.
So Pomeroy, Roberts & Goodwin would be overseas, but BMM would be Other Non Fed Trained?
If that is correct we could either sign a max of 2 more Overseas Players or 3 more Non Fed players (or a mixture of the two)
French / Canadian players would not count as they are part of the same federation. Julien for example wont count on a SL quota
There are also players that are exempt from this in special circumastances , typically these are from clubs who went but when these players were under contract - Lachlan Burr @ Leigh being the example, following Bradford going pop.
I've re read the above several times and I'm still unsure whether it makes sense!!
Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:36 am
Alffi_7 wrote:
Not like the RFL to be confusing is it?
I think this is the difference between 'Overseas Players' and 'Non Federation Trained' players.
If we consider both 'Overseas' Players as Aus / NZ born and 'other Non Fed' (Players as having Samoan / PNG / Fiji / Tongan etc heritage) as both being non Fed players - you are allowed a max of 7 of those.
Within that 7 only a maximum of 5 can be Aus / NZ born.
So Pomeroy, Roberts & Goodwin would be overseas, but BMM would be Other Non Fed Trained?
If that is correct we could either sign a max of 2 more Overseas Players or 3 more Non Fed players (or a mixture of the two)
French / Canadian players would not count as they are part of the same federation. Julien for example wont count on a SL quota
There are also players that are exempt from this in special circumastances , typically these are from clubs who went but when these players were under contract - Lachlan Burr @ Leigh being the example, following Bradford going pop.
I've re read the above several times and I'm still unsure whether it makes sense!!
I would agree, I think you are correct. The bit we are missing is the Kolpak players in countries that have an association agreement with the EU e.g. Fiji, Tonga, Samoa. That would explain FMC's list of players for Hull, two of which at least are Tongan's.
Perhaps now that we have solved the problem we had better shut up before we become labeled as Nerds
Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:04 am
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Perhaps now that we have solved the problem we had better shut up before we become labeled as Nerds
I think that ship's sailed
Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:10 am
I just just thinking this topic should have a clever bugger thread of its own.
