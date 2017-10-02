ratticusfinch wrote: But smith left by mutual consent (??) so why would they have a cob on? It sounds rubbish but maybe a few of them are worried that theyre going to have to start working for a living. Clark and Hill have phoned it in this season.

Absolutely spot on RF and LTS.As a let's wait and see how the season pans out poster in comparison to others, as soon as the chance of a top 4 was gone TS position was in jeopardy and to not even make the top 8, well it quite rightly was only going to end in one way.Reading TS's 'I'm out of love with the game' comments makes it even more improbable that the players can have a beef with the club......they should be looking closer to home for a large part of the reason why the season went the way it diid.On a positive note the recent rumours are the kind of rumours that the club needs, let's hope the board seal these deals