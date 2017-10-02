|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4531
Location: Warrington
|
Same mate. One of those where you wish you'd have slung more on.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:31 am
|
Gaz3376
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Feb 02, 2010 9:08 am
Posts: 313
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
Same here. Lumped in with £50 so waiting for that announcement!
Me too
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:22 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3185
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
ratticusfinch wrote:
But smith left by mutual consent (??) so why would they have a cob on? It sounds rubbish but maybe a few of them are worried that theyre going to have to start working for a living. Clark and Hill have phoned it in this season.
Absolutely spot on RF and LTS.
As a let's wait and see how the season pans out poster in comparison to others, as soon as the chance of a top 4 was gone TS position was in jeopardy and to not even make the top 8, well it quite rightly was only going to end in one way.
Reading TS's 'I'm out of love with the game' comments makes it even more improbable that the players can have a beef with the club......they should be looking closer to home for a large part of the reason why the season went the way it diid.
On a positive note the recent rumours are the kind of rumours that the club needs, let's hope the board seal these deals
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:36 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1855
|
Anything in the Robert Lui rumour plus a prop from the championship?
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:22 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3643
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
|
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
Anything in the Robert Lui rumour plus a prop from the championship?
Lui signed a new 2 year contract with Salford in June I think. Plus I believe we have 5 overseas players now assuming the 'strong rumours' are true, although Pomeroy could be released perhaps.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:25 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 920
|
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Lui signed a new 2 year contract with Salford in June I think. Plus I believe we have 5 overseas players now assuming the 'strong rumours' are true, although Pomeroy could be released perhaps.
Isn't it 7 overseas now?
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:27 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7909
Location: Warrington
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
Isn't it 7 overseas now?
As of 2017, Super League clubs are permitted to register no more than five overseas players. Additionally, squads are also limited to a maximum of seven non-Federation trained players.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:31 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35475
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
I had heard some talk about us approaching lui prior to him re-signing mid year. However salford fans are currently hearing that he's walking.
Obviously the docs announcement has shifted thr landscape somewhat
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:31 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3643
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
Isn't it 7 overseas now?
Don't know, I thought it was 5 overseas, but perhaps I am out of date.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, easyWire, Gaz3376, Gazwire, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Irish Wire, Jimathay, Johnkendal, karetaker, leslie boyd, Man Mountain, marshman777, matt6169, Penks81, Philth, REDWHITEANDBLUE, richmond, rubber duckie, scott-the-red, scottty, silver2, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Steve51, The All New Chester Wire, The Speculator, thelinesman, Uncle Rico, Winslade's Offload and 508 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,551
|2,392
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|