Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:11 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4531
Location: Warrington
Same mate. One of those where you wish you'd have slung more on.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:31 am
Gaz3376
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Feb 02, 2010 9:08 am
Posts: 313
Alffi_7 wrote:
Same here. Lumped in with £50 so waiting for that announcement!



Me too :-)
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:22 am
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3185
Location: Stuck in 1982
ratticusfinch wrote:
But smith left by mutual consent (??) so why would they have a cob on? It sounds rubbish but maybe a few of them are worried that theyre going to have to start working for a living. Clark and Hill have phoned it in this season.


Absolutely spot on RF and LTS.

As a let's wait and see how the season pans out poster in comparison to others, as soon as the chance of a top 4 was gone TS position was in jeopardy and to not even make the top 8, well it quite rightly was only going to end in one way.

Reading TS's 'I'm out of love with the game' comments makes it even more improbable that the players can have a beef with the club......they should be looking closer to home for a large part of the reason why the season went the way it diid.

On a positive note the recent rumours are the kind of rumours that the club needs, let's hope the board seal these deals
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:36 am
ComeOnYouWolves
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1855
Anything in the Robert Lui rumour plus a prop from the championship?
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:22 am
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3643
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
Anything in the Robert Lui rumour plus a prop from the championship?



Lui signed a new 2 year contract with Salford in June I think. Plus I believe we have 5 overseas players now assuming the 'strong rumours' are true, although Pomeroy could be released perhaps.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:25 am
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 920
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Lui signed a new 2 year contract with Salford in June I think. Plus I believe we have 5 overseas players now assuming the 'strong rumours' are true, although Pomeroy could be released perhaps.


Isn't it 7 overseas now?
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:27 am
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7909
Location: Warrington
Alffi_7 wrote:
Isn't it 7 overseas now?

As of 2017, Super League clubs are permitted to register no more than five overseas players. Additionally, squads are also limited to a maximum of seven non-Federation trained players.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:31 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35475
Location: "The cuss i will?"
I had heard some talk about us approaching lui prior to him re-signing mid year. However salford fans are currently hearing that he's walking.

Obviously the docs announcement has shifted thr landscape somewhat
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:31 am
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3643
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
Alffi_7 wrote:
Isn't it 7 overseas now?


Don't know, I thought it was 5 overseas, but perhaps I am out of date.
