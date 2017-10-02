WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:23 pm
Philth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 810
Location: Purgatory
Agar is lining up some brilliant signings isn't he!
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:38 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 154
Smith's Brolly wrote:
BBM is the right kind of signing. Suppose with the number of replacements, could be some good regular news coming through.


Hopefully yes
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:39 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 154
Philth wrote:
Agar is lining up some brilliant signings isn't he!


Give that man a contract extension
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:49 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4530
Location: Warrington
silvertail-wolf wrote:
......And the latest rumour
Currie,Hill,Clarke all want out not happy with how club dealt with TS firing....
If and I mean if this is true I'm finished with this club.....


As if. Honest to God.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:06 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 917
Wirefan wrote:
As if. Honest to God.


That's only the start. Simon Moran and Stuart Middleton to Salford I heard.....
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:11 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4530
Location: Warrington
Someone has actually sent a tweet to Daryl Clark on the matter. He responded with "fake news" unsurprisingly.

Anyway when is Price being confirmed? Id like my payout from betfred...
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:19 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 917
Wirefan wrote:
Someone has actually sent a tweet to Daryl Clark on the matter. He responded with "fake news" unsurprisingly.

Anyway when is Price being confirmed? Id like my payout from betfred...


Me too! What price did you get?
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:24 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7906
Location: Warrington
Wirefan wrote:
Someone has actually sent a tweet to Daryl Clark on the matter. He responded with "fake news" unsurprisingly.

Anyway when is Price being confirmed? Id like my payout from betfred...

Tomorrow
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:41 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4530
Location: Warrington
Alffi_7 wrote:
Me too! What price did you get?


Cheeked it at 2/1 the morning the aussie press announced it.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:50 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 917
Wirefan wrote:
Cheeked it at 2/1 the morning the aussie press announced it.


Same here. Lumped in with £50 so waiting for that announcement!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bartholemew Smythe, Burtons Forearm, DAG, EX.SALF.UNI, foggy, Gazwire, GB, Jake the Peg, just_browny, Mr Snoodle, Paul2812, rubber duckie, Rugby, SaleSlim, Slugger McBatt, The All New Chester Wire, the fucitolbladderwrack, themightynortherner, Wrath and 400 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,4731,76476,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSSIES
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
KIWIS
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM