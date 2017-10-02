The Wire - It's Time To Believe



When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.

When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,

When the funds are low, and the debts are high,

And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest if you must, but don't you quit.



Life is queer with the twists and turns,

AS everyone of us sometimes learns,

And many a failure turns about,

When he might have won had he stuck it out:

Don't give up through the pace seems slow.

You may succeed with another blow.



Success is failure turned inside out,

The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,

And you never can tell how close you are,

It may be near when it seems so far;

So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,

It's when things seem worse,

that you must not quit.