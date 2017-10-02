WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:53 pm
That’s what I call service. Cooper Cronk anyone ?
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:02 pm
Can believe that Wikipedia already says he plays for Warrington wolves hahah proper wishful thinking
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:13 pm
Moley has just tweeted BMM & Tyrone Roberts are close to signing plus another.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:21 pm
Currie will now switch to loose forward Shirley?
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:27 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Currie will now switch to loose forward Shirley?


who's Shirley ?
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:29 pm
..and don't call me Shirley.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:32 pm
Wow just wow- this is all very exciting! If these players all come off, what a season to look forward to. BMM and Akuesfuso will give us tremendous go forward. Tyrone would be fantastic as well.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:40 pm
We are busy tonight.

Murdoch and Roberts deals both closed tonight.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:46 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
He reminds me of another Wire player in David Solomona. As an opposition fan you look at the pair of them and think they're overweight and will be gassed after 10 mins but they both have good engines and are a nightmare to defend against.

If you can add a good loose forward to go alongside him and Currie you'll have the best backrow in super league.


Heard a little rumour Harvey Livett moving up to loose forward,if any truth in that I’d be happy,he is a good ball player.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:49 pm
Harvey would suit a bench start for me.
