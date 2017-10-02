|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21221
Location: WIGAN
|
Gary Carter (RL journo) has just tweeted that you're signing Murdoch-Masilla for £170,000.
Top signing that.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:51 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4526
Location: Warrington
|
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:13 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 912
|
Just the type of impact player we need in my opinion. Hope this turns out to be true.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:19 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5414
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
ill struggle to have negative leanings if that signing is true......
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:23 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7904
Location: Warrington
|
Aaron Bower of the Guardian tweeting it now too saying it's 'imminent'.
Hell of a signing that.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:35 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21221
Location: WIGAN
|
He reminds me of another Wire player in David Solomona. As an opposition fan you look at the pair of them and think they're overweight and will be gassed after 10 mins but they both have good engines and are a nightmare to defend against.
If you can add a good loose forward to go alongside him and Currie you'll have the best backrow in super league.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:36 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 30, 2011 7:23 pm
Posts: 12
|
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:39 pm
|
Joined: Sun May 14, 2006 6:05 pm
Posts: 468
Location: Warrington
|
If it’s on Wikipedia it must be true
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:44 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9052
|
Wow, excellent signing. What a turnaround in recruitment strategy.
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:46 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 151
|
It's almost as if there are things going on behind the scenes re recruitment that we don't know about. Imagine that!
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bing [Bot], Builth Wells Wire, Burtons Forearm, Captain Hook, ComeOnYouUll, CW8, dickyflourbag, easyWire, fast_pug, Five and last, Fletcher-end-red, foggy, fun time frankie, Gaz3376, GB, Greavsie, H53a, Johnkendal, kev123, Kevin Turvey, langer the king, lefty goldblatt, LostInNewcastle, Man Mountain, MarioRugby, Melph, Milly, morrisseyisawire, Penks81, Shifty Cat, silver2, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, TheButcher, thelinesman, Thelonius, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, wire-wire, Wolf Hall and 744 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,354
|3,395
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|