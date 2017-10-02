WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:42 pm
NickyKiss
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004
Posts: 21221
Location: WIGAN
Gary Carter (RL journo) has just tweeted that you're signing Murdoch-Masilla for £170,000.

Top signing that.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:51 pm
Wirefan
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002
Posts: 4526
Location: Warrington
Little beauty
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:13 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 912
Just the type of impact player we need in my opinion. Hope this turns out to be true.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:19 pm
the flying biscuit
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005
Posts: 5414
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
ill struggle to have negative leanings if that signing is true......
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:23 pm
Lord Tony Smith
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010
Posts: 7904
Location: Warrington
Aaron Bower of the Guardian tweeting it now too saying it's 'imminent'.

Hell of a signing that.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:35 pm
NickyKiss
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004
Posts: 21221
Location: WIGAN
He reminds me of another Wire player in David Solomona. As an opposition fan you look at the pair of them and think they're overweight and will be gassed after 10 mins but they both have good engines and are a nightmare to defend against.

If you can add a good loose forward to go alongside him and Currie you'll have the best backrow in super league.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:36 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 30, 2011 7:23 pm
Posts: 12
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ben_Murdoch-Masila
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:39 pm
Fourpointtry
Joined: Sun May 14, 2006
Posts: 468
Location: Warrington
If it’s on Wikipedia it must be true :CRAZY:
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:44 pm
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006
Posts: 9052
Wow, excellent signing. What a turnaround in recruitment strategy.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:46 pm
wire-flyer
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017
Posts: 151
It's almost as if there are things going on behind the scenes re recruitment that we don't know about. Imagine that!
