Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:42 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gary Carter (RL journo) has just tweeted that you're signing Murdoch-Masilla for £170,000.

Top signing that.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:51 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Little beauty
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:13 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Just the type of impact player we need in my opinion. Hope this turns out to be true.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:19 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
ill struggle to have negative leanings if that signing is true......
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:23 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Aaron Bower of the Guardian tweeting it now too saying it's 'imminent'.

Hell of a signing that.
Users browsing this forum: Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, ComeOnYouUll, CW8, easyWire, fast_pug, Fletcher-end-red, foggy, Gaz3376, GB, getdownmonkeyman, Greavsie, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, MarioRugby, Moe syslak, morrisseyisawire, NickyKiss, Penks81, Shazbaz, Shifty Cat, silver2, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, the flying biscuit, TheButcher, thelinesman, Thelonius, Watford Wire, Wire Weaver, wiretillidie30, wolfie wales and 700 guests

