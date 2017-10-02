|
Yeah I saw that on the hull board, Saturday, didn't give it a second thought
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:54 pm
morleys_deckchair wrote:
anyone that throws wigan players through double glazing, head first, will do for me !
He he.
I'm thoroughly enjoying the forum at this time. Some cracking one liners.
once a wire always a wire
Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:16 pm
I would have Bateman in a heartbeat, as I would Liam Farrell. Both got a bit of nasty about them and quality players.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:52 pm
Hull KR rumoured to be after Ben Murdock-Masila. Now he would be worth spending the Westerman fee on. Currie and BMM in the second row would give us the go forward we have missed this year.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:54 pm
49er wrote:
Hull KR rumoured to be after Ben Murdock-Masila. Now he would be worth spending the Westerman fee on. Currie and BMM in the second row would give us the go forward we have missed this year.
Spot on. This fella should have been in the dream team for me. Needs trim down a tad but great ball skillls and aggression.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:57 pm
49er wrote:
Hull KR rumoured to be after Ben Murdock-Masila. Now he would be worth spending the Westerman fee on. Currie and BMM in the second row would give us the go forward we have missed this year.
Currie and Ben Murdock-Masila, a very tasty combination
Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:11 pm
49er wrote:
Hull KR rumoured to be after Ben Murdock-Masila. Now he would be worth spending the Westerman fee on. Currie and BMM in the second row would give us the go forward we have missed this year.
Yes that wouldbe an excellent combo, can we give them Jack Hughes and 300k to get him.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:11 pm
wiretillidie30 wrote:
Spot on. This fella should have been in the dream team for me. Needs trim down a tad but great ball skillls and aggression.
He was, wasn't he?
Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:18 pm
Vespid_Wire wrote:
He was, wasn't he?
Yes, he was.
He and McMeeken were the second rowers.
|