WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:49 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35473
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Yeah I saw that on the hull board, Saturday, didn't give it a second thought
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:54 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8534
morleys_deckchair wrote:
anyone that throws wigan players through double glazing, head first, will do for me !

He he.

I'm thoroughly enjoying the forum at this time. Some cracking one liners.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:16 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9051
I would have Bateman in a heartbeat, as I would Liam Farrell. Both got a bit of nasty about them and quality players.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:52 pm
49er Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2015 8:50 pm
Posts: 80
Location: Stockton Heath
Hull KR rumoured to be after Ben Murdock-Masila. Now he would be worth spending the Westerman fee on. Currie and BMM in the second row would give us the go forward we have missed this year.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:54 pm
wiretillidie30 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 11:30 am
Posts: 308
49er wrote:
Hull KR rumoured to be after Ben Murdock-Masila. Now he would be worth spending the Westerman fee on. Currie and BMM in the second row would give us the go forward we have missed this year.

Spot on. This fella should have been in the dream team for me. Needs trim down a tad but great ball skillls and aggression.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:57 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3182
Location: Stuck in 1982
49er wrote:
Hull KR rumoured to be after Ben Murdock-Masila. Now he would be worth spending the Westerman fee on. Currie and BMM in the second row would give us the go forward we have missed this year.


Currie and Ben Murdock-Masila, a very tasty combination
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:11 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3590
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
49er wrote:
Hull KR rumoured to be after Ben Murdock-Masila. Now he would be worth spending the Westerman fee on. Currie and BMM in the second row would give us the go forward we have missed this year.


Yes that wouldbe an excellent combo, can we give them Jack Hughes and 300k to get him.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:11 pm
Vespid_Wire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 16, 2014 4:44 pm
Posts: 1518
wiretillidie30 wrote:
Spot on. This fella should have been in the dream team for me. Needs trim down a tad but great ball skillls and aggression.


He was, wasn't he?
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:18 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48970
Location: Doncaster
Vespid_Wire wrote:
He was, wasn't he?


Yes, he was.

He and McMeeken were the second rowers.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Cherry_Warrior, ColD, CW8, g_balls, green machine, Jimathay, Johnkendal, Jukesays, karetaker, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, LFC Saint, Man Mountain, matt6169, Moe syslak, morrisseyisawire, Mulder, Penks81, rubber duckie, runningman29, Snaggletooth, Uncle Rico, Vespid_Wire, wire_mad, wiretillidie30, WolfiesUndies and 599 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,3053,23176,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSSIES
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
KIWIS
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM