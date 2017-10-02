|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3640
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
|
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-premiership/private-ryan-nick-cotrics-canberra-future-preseason-fat-sledge-uncovers-leader/news-story/409337166cf89ea6ed8e1a7227ccba4d
HUSH, HUSH II
Which non Sydney club is attempting a player swap with a Super League outfit?
The trade would involve a half heading to England and the NRL side would pick up a forward in return. If the trade is going to take place, it’ll be signed off on early this week.
Hoping this isn't about Currie.
Sounds more like the sort of thing Uncle Gary would do as he hates to spend money.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:17 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2806
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
Bateman is unhappy at Wigan.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:39 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8529
|
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:51 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5411
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Bateman is unhappy at Wigan.
Massive nope.... he's trouble we could do without.
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:55 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3181
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
the flying biscuit wrote:
Massive nope.... he's trouble we could do without.
Wasn't Bateman BWW's offering for a possible adventure in the NRL rather than him coming to us?
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:16 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8797
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
anyone that throws wigan players through double glazing, head first, will do for me !
|
Massive pessimist
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:21 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2806
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
Wasn't Bateman BWW's offering for a possible adventure in the NRL rather than him coming to us?
Correct
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:25 am
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 911
|
morleys_deckchair wrote:
anyone that throws wigan players through double glazing, head first, will do for me !
Brilliantly well done.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:43 am
|
Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 95
|
I'm pretty sure its relating to Frank Paul going back to the NRL and Wigan bringing in said half
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:47 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2196
Location: Gee Cross
|
|
|