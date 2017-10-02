Lord Tony Smith wrote:

HUSH, HUSH II



Which non Sydney club is attempting a player swap with a Super League outfit?



The trade would involve a half heading to England and the NRL side would pick up a forward in return. If the trade is going to take place, it’ll be signed off on early this week.



Hoping this isn't about Currie.