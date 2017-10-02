WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:17 am
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3640
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-premiership/private-ryan-nick-cotrics-canberra-future-preseason-fat-sledge-uncovers-leader/news-story/409337166cf89ea6ed8e1a7227ccba4d

HUSH, HUSH II

Which non Sydney club is attempting a player swap with a Super League outfit?

The trade would involve a half heading to England and the NRL side would pick up a forward in return. If the trade is going to take place, it’ll be signed off on early this week.

Hoping this isn't about Currie.


Sounds more like the sort of thing Uncle Gary would do as he hates to spend money.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:17 am
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2806
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Bateman is unhappy at Wigan.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:39 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8529
Clark?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:51 am
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5411
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Bateman is unhappy at Wigan.


Massive nope.... he's trouble we could do without.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:55 am
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3181
Location: Stuck in 1982
the flying biscuit wrote:
Massive nope.... he's trouble we could do without.


Wasn't Bateman BWW's offering for a possible adventure in the NRL rather than him coming to us?
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:16 am
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8797
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
anyone that throws wigan players through double glazing, head first, will do for me !
Massive pessimist
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:21 am
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2806
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Uncle Rico wrote:
Wasn't Bateman BWW's offering for a possible adventure in the NRL rather than him coming to us?

Correct
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:25 am
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 911
morleys_deckchair wrote:
anyone that throws wigan players through double glazing, head first, will do for me !

:D

Brilliantly well done.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:43 am
RichieS
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 95
I'm pretty sure its relating to Frank Paul going back to the NRL and Wigan bringing in said half
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:47 pm
Paul2812
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2196
Location: Gee Cross
Just found this 'rumour' on the Wigan board about Hill going to Hull KR.......

viewtopic.php?f=28&t=539794&start=8170
