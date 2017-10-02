Lord Tony Smith wrote:
https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-premiership/private-ryan-nick-cotrics-canberra-future-preseason-fat-sledge-uncovers-leader/news-story/409337166cf89ea6ed8e1a7227ccba4d
HUSH, HUSH II
Which non Sydney club is attempting a player swap with a Super League outfit?
The trade would involve a half heading to England and the NRL side would pick up a forward in return. If the trade is going to take place, it’ll be signed off on early this week.
Hoping this isn't about Currie.
Sounds more like the sort of thing Uncle Gary would do as he hates to spend money.