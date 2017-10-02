WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:17 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3640
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-premiership/private-ryan-nick-cotrics-canberra-future-preseason-fat-sledge-uncovers-leader/news-story/409337166cf89ea6ed8e1a7227ccba4d

HUSH, HUSH II

Which non Sydney club is attempting a player swap with a Super League outfit?

The trade would involve a half heading to England and the NRL side would pick up a forward in return. If the trade is going to take place, it’ll be signed off on early this week.

Hoping this isn't about Currie.


Sounds more like the sort of thing Uncle Gary would do as he hates to spend money.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:17 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2805
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Bateman is unhappy at Wigan.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:39 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8528
Clark?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:51 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5410
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Bateman is unhappy at Wigan.


Massive nope.... he's trouble we could do without.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:55 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3180
Location: Stuck in 1982
the flying biscuit wrote:
Massive nope.... he's trouble we could do without.


Wasn't Bateman BWW's offering for a possible adventure in the NRL rather than him coming to us?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, Asgardian13, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Carbon Glacier, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, Dave K., djhudds, easyWire, Fatbelly, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, Jimathay, just_browny, kirtonLindseyWolf, latchfordbob, lefty goldblatt, lister, Lost in Leeds, Man Mountain, Mr Snoodle, Penks81, Philth, rchick, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rubber duckie, Rugby, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Steve51, the flying biscuit, Tiz Lad, Uncle Rico, Winslade's Offload, wire-wire, wolfie wales, WWRLFC78 and 553 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,0072,61776,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM