Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:49 pm
Shazbaz User avatar
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014
Posts: 343
Location: South Stand
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Big announcement in League Express tomorrow

Should really be the club making these announcements sooner rather than later.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:54 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008
Posts: 8524
Tyrone Roberts Wirefan.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:40 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017
Posts: 405
Benjamin Jullien approached by Catalan Dragons. Maybe a loan wouldn't have been too bad, if we had full team. Wouldn't want to see him go.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:49 am
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010
Posts: 3588
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Benjamin Jullien approached by Catalan Dragons. Maybe a loan wouldn't have been too bad, if we had full team. Wouldn't want to see him go.


Definitely NO, we can’t lose anymore.
