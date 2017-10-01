|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2804
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
Big announcement in League Express tomorrow
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:33 pm
|
AJR
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Mar 03, 2008 3:23 pm
Posts: 268
|
Coach confirmed as price, signings Tyrone Roberts, Bret Morris and the centre that as going to sign for Leigh (can’t remember his name)
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:35 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8510
|
It was said yesterday....Goodwin
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:43 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3586
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
AJR wrote:
Coach confirmed as price, signings Tyrone Roberts, Bret Morris and the centre that as going to sign for Leigh (can’t remember his name)
According to zero tackle Morris is going to South Sydney.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:45 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7897
Location: Warrington
|
Wow. Roberts is a fantastic signing. Will definitely be our marquee.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:48 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 176
|
No chance of Brett Morris.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:52 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3586
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
DAG wrote:
No chance of Brett Morris.
Agree, he is going to South Sydney
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:56 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3586
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Having not heard anything for awhile I’m to assume Akouala is still coming,just wondering would he back out with his friend leaving.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:09 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8510
|
I've never been happier to look a lame duck saying Williams was our man to be denied. I'd have be gutted had it have been the other way losing Ty Morris and ending up with Williams!
Sky Sports must by loving it.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:14 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4518
Location: Warrington
|
Why are sky sports loving it? I don't understand
|
