Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:27 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2804
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Big announcement in League Express tomorrow
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:33 pm
AJR Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Mar 03, 2008 3:23 pm
Posts: 268
Coach confirmed as price, signings Tyrone Roberts, Bret Morris and the centre that as going to sign for Leigh (can’t remember his name)
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:35 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8510
It was said yesterday....Goodwin
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:43 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3586
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
AJR wrote:
Coach confirmed as price, signings Tyrone Roberts, Bret Morris and the centre that as going to sign for Leigh (can’t remember his name)


According to zero tackle Morris is going to South Sydney.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:45 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7897
Location: Warrington
Wow. Roberts is a fantastic signing. Will definitely be our marquee.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:48 pm
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 176
No chance of Brett Morris.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:52 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3586
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
DAG wrote:
No chance of Brett Morris.


Agree, he is going to South Sydney
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:56 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3586
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Having not heard anything for awhile I’m to assume Akouala is still coming,just wondering would he back out with his friend leaving.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:09 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8510
I've never been happier to look a lame duck saying Williams was our man to be denied. I'd have be gutted had it have been the other way losing Ty Morris and ending up with Williams!

Sky Sports must by loving it.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:14 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4518
Location: Warrington
Why are sky sports loving it? I don't understand
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AJR, Alffi_7, Bigtom, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, ComeOnYouUll, CW8, DAG, Fatbelly, Gaz3376, GB, H53a, hatty, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, Jimathay, karetaker, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, Mable_Syrup, marathonman, Marcus's Bicycle, MarioRugby, MikeyWire, nottinghamtiger, Old Man John, Paul Hamilton, Paul Youane, rubber duckie, Shazbaz, silver2, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Stitch, supersuperfc, TF and the wire, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, Who are ya!! and 804 guests

