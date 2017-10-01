|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 402
|
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Rumours on facebook is that westerman, currie, lineham and Russell all want to leave. Interesting?
Realistically, we'd only miss Currie and really he deserves a shot in Australia, maybe give it a year though to get back up to speed.
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:28 pm
|
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 342
Location: South Stand
|
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Rumours on facebook is that westerman, currie, lineham and Russell all want to leave. Interesting?
Well if it's on FB it must be true
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:07 pm
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 414
|
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:17 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5207
Location: Over there
|
"enhance the culture of the playing group"? Enjoying the social life too much?
To drop a division at 27 is quite a thing.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:47 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1878
Location: Looking through Gary Gilmore's eyes.
|
Lineham never looks like he wants to be here
|
One of the cave dwelling queuers.
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:00 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 838
Location: Warrington
|
TF and the wire wrote:
Lineham never looks like he wants to be here
..and that's why I'll always prefer watching the likes of Cuĺlen. Penny,Cooper,O'Brien,Gordon,Forster etc etc.
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:05 pm
|
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 342
Location: South Stand
|
So much for signing new players how many more will we lose first? Massive rebuild next season.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, barham red, bonaire, Bondo, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, Dave K., Fourpointtry, GB, getdownmonkeyman, hezza1969, Hicks Is A God, HOOF HEARTED, JonB95, kev123, lefty goldblatt, Leythersteve, lister, LostInNewcastle, Mild mannered Janitor, Milly, Mr Snoodle, mwindass, paperboy, Penks81, rubber duckie, sally cinnamon, Shazbaz, Shifty Cat, shinymcshine, silver2, Snaggletooth, takethetwo, The All New Chester Wire, The Ghost of '99, Who are ya!!, Winslade's Offload, Wrath and 783 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,641,591
|3,434
|76,264
|4,491
|SET
|