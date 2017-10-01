WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:05 pm
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 402
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Rumours on facebook is that westerman, currie, lineham and Russell all want to leave. Interesting?

Realistically, we'd only miss Currie and really he deserves a shot in Australia, maybe give it a year though to get back up to speed.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:28 pm
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 342
Location: South Stand
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Rumours on facebook is that westerman, currie, lineham and Russell all want to leave. Interesting?

Well if it's on FB it must be true :CRAZY:
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:07 pm
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 414
Shazbaz wrote:
Well if it's on FB it must be true :CRAZY:


Westerman has gone to Toronto

https://warringtonwolves.com/club-news/westerman-transfer-to-wolfpack/
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:17 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5207
Location: Over there
"enhance the culture of the playing group"? Enjoying the social life too much?

To drop a division at 27 is quite a thing.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:47 pm
TF and the wire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1878
Location: Looking through Gary Gilmore's eyes.
Lineham never looks like he wants to be here
One of the cave dwelling queuers.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:00 pm
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 838
Location: Warrington
TF and the wire wrote:
Lineham never looks like he wants to be here

..and that's why I'll always prefer watching the likes of Cuĺlen. Penny,Cooper,O'Brien,Gordon,Forster etc etc.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:05 pm
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 342
Location: South Stand
So much for signing new players how many more will we lose first? Massive rebuild next season.
