|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 769
Location: Sunny Southport
|
All this outrage and jumping to conclusions based on rumours, can't be doing your blood pressure any good.
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:46 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3155
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
Captain Hook wrote:
All this outrage and jumping to conclusions based on rumours, can't be doing your blood pressure any good.
We've won ten games on the trot, all be it games that we didn't want to be playing in, Smith and Agar are down the road, we have retained our Super League spot, our CEO has been in Australia supposedly getting us a shiny new coach all this angst is a bit premature IMO.
Speculation is interesting of course, but, I'd prefer to wait to see the shape of the staff and team before completely twisting my knickers
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:15 am
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3326Location:
newton-le-willows
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
We've won ten games on the trot, all be it games that we didn't want to be playing in, Smith and Agar are down the road, we have retained our Super League spot, our CEO has been in Australia supposedly getting us a shiny new coach all this angst is a bit premature IMO.
Speculation is interesting of course, but, I'd prefer to wait to see the shape of the staff and team before completely twisting my knickers
Aren't we the current form team Rico ? Zero to hero !
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:20 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8999
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
We've won ten games on the trot, all be it games that we didn't want to be playing in, Smith and Agar are down the road, we have retained our Super League spot, our CEO has been in Australia supposedly getting us a shiny new coach all this angst is a bit premature IMO.
Speculation is interesting of course, but, I'd prefer to wait to see the shape of the staff and team before completely twisting my knickers
Did I miss an announcement?
|
https://www.mind.org.uk
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:56 am
|
Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2005 9:14 pm
Posts: 875
Location: Irish Republic
|
rubber duckie wrote:
All we need now is Ryanair as shirt sponsor.
A sponsorship contract was written out but it was cancelled....
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:00 am
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 130
|
Rumour I'm hearing today is that Smith could be retained in a special advisor/ back seat driver role to the new coach (and that could be Agar if no alternatives found this year).
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:03 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 09, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 1241
|
Superblue wrote:
Rumour I'm hearing today is that Smith could be retained in a special advisor/ back seat driver role to the new coach (and that could be Agar if no alternatives found this year).
Not a chance!
|
ChrisPie2 wrote-
(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)
He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.
Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:52 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3550
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Superblue wrote:
Rumour I'm hearing today is that Smith could be retained in a special advisor/ back seat driver role to the new coach (and that could be Agar if no alternatives found this year).
STOP IT, that's not funny if even remotely true.
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:00 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 395
|
Perhaps we should bring back Ben Harrison to run the kiss cam
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: amtgigs, Bondo, Brendinio, DAG, Fuzzy-Duck, GB, Jimathay, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, leslie boyd, lister, Longbarn Wire, Man Mountain, Paul2812, Philth, Rugby, Steve51, Thelonius, Wire in Ashton, wire-flyer, Wiredeano, Wolf Hall, WWRLFC78 and 433 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,637,994
|2,645
|76,246
|4,491
|SET
|